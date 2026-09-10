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2026 September 10   07:47

shipbuilding

Japanese shipowner K Line names new Toho Gas LNG carrier in South Korea

Japanese shipowner Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has named the 174,000-cbm LNG carrier TOHO EMERALD at Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea, with delivery scheduled for October 2026, according to a company statement.  

The naming ceremony was held on 9 September. The vessel is owned by T.K. LNG Shipping Pte. Ltd., a Singapore joint venture between K Line and Toho LNG Shipping Co., Ltd., the wholly owned shipping subsidiary of Japanese energy company Toho Gas Co., Ltd.  TOHO EMERALD is expected to transport LNG on services that include shipments for Toho Gas.  

The vessel is about 290 metres long and 45.8 metres wide, with capacity for 174,000 cubic metres of LNG and a speed of 19.5 knots. It is fitted with an ME-GA dual-fuel low-speed diesel main engine that uses LNG as its primary fuel.  

The name EMERALD was chosen to represent “future”, “foresight” and “stability”, reflecting the partners’ aim of supporting stable energy supplies and the continued development of the Toho Gas group.  

K Line identified LNG shipping as a growth business in its medium-term management plan published on 9 May 2022, with long-term contracts intended to help stabilise earnings as it expands its energy transportation business.  

K Line is a Japanese shipping and logistics group established in 1919. As of 30 June 2026, the group operated 439 vessels, including 53 LNG carriers.  

T.K. LNG Shipping was established in Singapore by K Line and Toho LNG Shipping to own LNG carriers and conduct LNG transportation.

Toho LNG Shipping is the shipping subsidiary of the Toho Gas group.  

Samsung Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding and offshore engineering company established in 1974, with LNG carriers among its shipbuilding products.

Topics:

LNG carrier

“K” Line

Samsung Heavy Industries

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