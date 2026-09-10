Salvors pull MSC boxship wreck 53 metres closer to shore in Canada

US salvage specialist Resolve Marine has pulled the wreck of the Liberian-flagged containership MSC Baltic III about 53 metres toward shore at Cedar Cove in Newfoundland and Labrador as dismantling and lightering continue, according to the Canadian Coast Guard.

A total of 4,200 tonnes has been removed from the vessel, equivalent to about 40% of its total tonnage. Resolve Marine plans further pulling during high tides to gain additional buoyancy as the wreck is gradually brought ashore and dismantled.

The cableway previously used to reach the vessel is being removed and workers are now using a temporary gangway from shore. A scrap pad has been completed for a shoreline crane supporting lightering work.

Pollution controls remain in place after slight sheening was observed outside the wreck. Residual fuel remains inside the holds, where an absorbent boom has been installed to reduce the risk of a release.

Shoreline monitoring is continuing, with limited quantities of tar balls removed when found. Pulling operations began on July 31 after removal of the superstructure and cargo had been completed.

The 207-metre MSC Baltic III, IMO 9241475, lost power on February 15, 2025, about 12 nautical miles outside the entrance to the Bay of Islands on Newfoundland’s west coast. The vessel was unable to secure an anchor in adverse weather and grounded at Wild Cove, west of Lark Harbour.

All 20 people on board were airlifted by a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-149 Cormorant helicopter. Four crew members were injured.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is a privately owned container shipping and logistics company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. Founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte, it operates about 1,000 vessels and has 675 offices across 155 countries, with calls at 520 ports worldwide.