  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Novandi buys DP World’s 50% stake in Liège container terminals

2026 September 10   14:24

ports

Novandi buys DP World’s 50% stake in Liège container terminals

Belgian logistics group Novandi has acquired DP World’s 50% stake in the container terminal operations at Liège Trilogiport and Renory, taking full control of the two inland facilities, according to a company statement.  

The transaction ends a 50/50 partnership with UAE-based ports and logistics group DP World and leaves Novandi to develop the two Belgian multimodal terminals on its own.  

Novandi plans to increase container traffic by inland waterway and rail and encourage a further shift of freight away from road transport. Teams, operations and service levels will be maintained following the ownership change.  No purchase price was disclosed.  

The partnership dates to 2018, when Tercofin and DP World Inland agreed to combine Tercofin’s Liège Container Terminal at Renory with DP World’s terminal at Trilogiport under a single operational and commercial structure. The joint operation developed from 2019.  

Renory is at Angleur, south of central Liège, while Trilogiport is at Hermalle-sous-Argenteau to the north. The terminals provide road, rail and inland-waterway connections and have barge links with Antwerp-Bruges and Rotterdam.  

Novandi operates from several locations in Belgium, including Liège, Bierset, Charleroi and Avelgem, and has more than 40 years of logistics experience.  

DP World operates marine and inland terminals and provides freight forwarding, contract logistics and marine services.

Tercofin is part of Novandi and focuses on intermodal operations in Belgium. DP World Inland is DP World’s mainland European inland logistics business.

Topics:

DP World

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:54

Ship finance climate group Poseidon Principles absorbs marine insurance framework

15:15

Global liner group urges IMO to set lithium battery declaration threshold

15:12

MOL names world’s first wind-assisted LNG carrier at Hanwha Ocean’s Geoje shipyard

15:10

UAE port operator Gulftainer enters Thailand with Suksawat terminal investment

14:50

Polaris Shipping orders methanol-ethanol engines for four China-built bulkers

14:47

French shipowner orders wind-assisted ro-ro from Guangzhou Shipyard for European space cargo

14:42

DP World signs joint venture deal for 222-hectare industrial park in Kenya

13:34

Global container volumes hit record 17.3m TEU in July

12:20

Hapag-Lloyd promotes Danish executive Anders Boenaes to COO from October

11:10

ABS certifies South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean FPSO for two deepwater markets

10:07

Kazakhstan advances $1bn Caspian port hub with Chinese investor

09:37

Chinese carrier Sea Legend boxship reaches UK on first of eight Arctic sailings

08:27

Multiple merchant ships hit by disabling fire in Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman

07:47

Japanese shipowner K Line names new Toho Gas LNG carrier in South Korea

07:44

Port of Los Angeles hits three-month record after 955,907-TEU August

07:40

Cyprus, Greece, Malta and Italy align on EU and IMO shipping carbon rules

07:27

Fuel and carbon costs could trigger 27,500-TEU boxship orders, Alphaliner says

07:24

DNV forecasts up to 208 LNG bunker ships by 2030

07:14

MSC takes lead in Asia-Europe direct links

06:42

Five dead, 80-plus unaccounted for as Philippine ferry burns off Palawan

2026 September 9

18:04

Hapag-Lloyd sends Gemini boxship through Suez in rare one-off Red Sea transit

17:14

UK shipping groups launch coalition to shape alternative-fuel policy

16:44

French shipowner orders China-built ro-ro with three rigid sails for space cargo

16:08

Indian shipbuilder GRSE launches research vessel for 6km-deep surveys

16:07

Dubai energy group ENOC director says Hormuz oil transit costs hit $20m

16:06

Hanwha Ocean picked for $509m Thai frigate

16:03

Greece signs for two serving Italian Navy frigates valued at €460m

16:02

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding starts five-ship Philippine Coast Guard project

16:00

Royal Caribbean floats out fourth Icon-class ship at Meyer Turku

15:12

Cyprus shipowner Schoeller doubles MR series with four-tanker China order

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news