Novandi buys DP World’s 50% stake in Liège container terminals

Belgian logistics group Novandi has acquired DP World’s 50% stake in the container terminal operations at Liège Trilogiport and Renory, taking full control of the two inland facilities, according to a company statement.

The transaction ends a 50/50 partnership with UAE-based ports and logistics group DP World and leaves Novandi to develop the two Belgian multimodal terminals on its own.

Novandi plans to increase container traffic by inland waterway and rail and encourage a further shift of freight away from road transport. Teams, operations and service levels will be maintained following the ownership change. No purchase price was disclosed.

The partnership dates to 2018, when Tercofin and DP World Inland agreed to combine Tercofin’s Liège Container Terminal at Renory with DP World’s terminal at Trilogiport under a single operational and commercial structure. The joint operation developed from 2019.

Renory is at Angleur, south of central Liège, while Trilogiport is at Hermalle-sous-Argenteau to the north. The terminals provide road, rail and inland-waterway connections and have barge links with Antwerp-Bruges and Rotterdam.

Novandi operates from several locations in Belgium, including Liège, Bierset, Charleroi and Avelgem, and has more than 40 years of logistics experience.

DP World operates marine and inland terminals and provides freight forwarding, contract logistics and marine services.

Tercofin is part of Novandi and focuses on intermodal operations in Belgium. DP World Inland is DP World’s mainland European inland logistics business.