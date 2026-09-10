French shipowner orders wind-assisted ro-ro from Guangzhou Shipyard for European space cargo

French shipowner Compagnie Maritime Nantaise has ordered a hybrid ro-ro from Guangzhou Shipyard International to transport launch vehicles, satellites and other sensitive cargo for Europe’s space industry, according to a statement from parent group Sogestran.

The contract with the Chinese shipyard was signed on 21 August. The vessel is due to enter service by 2030, with financial terms undisclosed.

The newbuild will combine mechanical propulsion with three automated rigid OceanWings sails. It will also feature an optimised hull, advanced weather routing, greater automation and biofuel compatibility.

Cargo arrangements will include a large main ro-ro deck, a dedicated area with controlled environmental conditions for aerospace equipment and a modular open deck.

The ship will support Compagnie Maritime Nantaise’s long-term relationship with Italian aerospace group Avio and rising Vega C transport volumes between Europe and the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana. A five-year transport agreement signed in June 2026 extended a relationship of more than 15 years.

The vessel will also be able to carry large Ariane 6 components when required. The project follows the LOGSPATIAL programme, selected in December 2025 as one of seven projects supported by a French maritime decarbonisation initiative administered by Bpifrance and financed through an endowment fund backed by CMA CGM.

Compagnie Maritime Nantaise is a Nantes-based wholly owned subsidiary of French transport group Sogestran specialising in industrial and niche maritime transport. It operates four ro-ros, one research vessel and six passenger launches. Sogestran generated revenue of €370m ($430m) in 2025 and employs more than 1,200 people in France and elsewhere in Europe.

Guangzhou Shipyard International is a subsidiary of state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corporation.