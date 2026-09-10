Polaris Shipping orders methanol-ethanol engines for four China-built bulkers

Polaris Shipping has ordered four WinGD X72DF-M-1.0 engines capable of running on both methanol and ethanol for four 210,000-dwt Newcastlemax ore carriers being built in China, according to a company statement.

Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co will build the vessels, with delivery scheduled for 2031. The engine platform gives the ships the option to switch between methanol and ethanol as fuel availability, pricing and regulatory requirements change over their operating lives.

“Shipowners are looking for flexible solutions to help them meet their decarbonisation goals without compromising on reliability, safety or financial stability. Our alcohol-fuel engine platform enables ships to operate on either ethanol or methanol, giving shipowners and managers the option to select the fuel that best fits their operational and commercial requirements. With fuel markets and regulations continuing to evolve, that flexibility can be a valuable asset over the lifetime of a vessel,” WinGD head of strategic marketing Carmelo Cartalemi said.

WinGD will also provide dedicated service and lifecycle support for the alcohol-fuel engines, including assistance with operation and maintenance and the adoption of methanol and ethanol propulsion.

The contract adds to WinGD’s alternative-fuel engine orderbook, which spans LNG, methanol, ethanol and ammonia. Qingdao Beihai is also working with WinGD on an ammonia-fuelled engine installation for CMB TECH’s newbuild 210,000-dwt dry bulk carriers.

WinGD is a Swiss marine power company headquartered in Winterthur and traces its origins to the Sulzer Diesel Engine business established in 1893.

Polaris Shipping is the shipping company behind the four-vessel Newcastlemax programme.

Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co is the Chinese shipbuilder constructing the vessels.