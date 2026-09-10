UAE port operator Gulftainer enters Thailand with Suksawat terminal investment

UAE port operator Gulftainer has signed a binding agreement to invest in Suksawat Terminal on Thailand’s Chao Phraya River, marking its first move into the country, according to a company statement.

The terminal, south of Bangkok in Samut Prakan, serves importers and exporters across Greater Bangkok and has direct barge links to Laem Chabang, Thailand’s main deep-sea port.

Gulftainer plans to invest in capacity, productivity and services at Suksawat, targeting more efficient cargo connections between Bangkok, Laem Chabang and international markets.

Group chief executive Farid Belbouab said: “Thailand represents an important milestone in Gulftainer’s international growth. Suksawat gives us an established operating platform in one of Southeast Asia’s most important manufacturing, consumption and export markets, and a strong foundation from which we can build for the long term. “Our ambition goes well beyond the terminal itself. We want to build an integrated trade and logistics platform in Thailand, combining ports, inland logistics, industrial infrastructure and maritime connectivity to provide customers with increasingly efficient access to regional and international markets. “We are entering Thailand with a long-term perspective. We see significant opportunities here and across Southeast Asia, and Suksawat is an important first step in that journey.”

The investment gives Gulftainer a base to serve customers in the automotive, electronics, consumer goods, petrochemicals and food export sectors while pursuing further opportunities in Thailand and neighbouring markets.

Development of Suksawat will draw on the group’s GT Ports, GT Logistics, GT Parks and GT Lines businesses, combining terminal operations, inland transport, logistics infrastructure and maritime connectivity.

Gulftainer is a UAE-headquartered trade infrastructure group with activities spanning port and terminal operations, logistics, industrial infrastructure and maritime services.