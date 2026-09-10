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2026 September 10   15:12

shipbuilding

MOL names world’s first wind-assisted LNG carrier at Hanwha Ocean’s Geoje shipyard

Japanese shipowner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has named Fujin Sailor, the world’s first LNG carrier equipped with a wind-assisted propulsion system, at Hanwha Ocean’s Geoje shipyard in South Korea, according to a company statement.  

The 174,000-cbm membrane-type vessel is also the first ship of any type fitted with two Wind Challenger units. It is due for delivery at the end of September 2026 under a long-term charter to Chevron Corporation.  

Molly T. Laegeler, president of Chevron’s Supply & Trading business, named the vessel at the September 10 ceremony.  

Fujin Sailor is 294.9 metres long and 46.4 metres wide, with a capacity of 174,000 cbm. It is powered by an ME-GA low-pressure LNG dual-fuel main engine and is also fitted with an air lubrication system and shaft generator.  

The vessel is the fourth of 11 MOL Group ships delivered or scheduled with Wind Challenger. MOL plans to have 25 vessels equipped with the system by 2030 and 80 by 2035 as part of its target to reach net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.  

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. is a Tokyo-headquartered Japanese maritime transport company. The MOL Group operated a fleet of 930 vessels as of March 31, 2026.  

Chevron Corporation is a US integrated energy company with upstream and downstream operations, including oil and gas production, LNG activities, refining, marketing and petrochemicals.  

Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd. is a South Korean shipbuilding and offshore engineering company whose businesses cover commercial ships, offshore facilities and specialised vessels including submarines and surface ships.  

MOL Global Ship Management Pte. Ltd. is a wholly owned MOL subsidiary and the ship-management company for Fujin Sailor.

Topics:

LNG carrier

Hanwha

MOL

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