Port of Long Beach posts 115-year August cargo record with 919,992 TEU

The US Port of Long Beach handled 919,992 TEU last month, marking its busiest August and the fifth-strongest month in its 115-year history (Port of Long Beach).

The August figure represents a 2% increase compared with the same month in 2025. Inbound loaded containers rose 3.6% to 456,100 TEU, outbound shipments increased 4% to 99,754 TEU, and empty container handling dipped 0.39% to 364,138 TEU.

Across the first eight months of 2026, the maritime hub moved 6,678,078 TEU, a 1.3% rise over the corresponding period last year.

Port of Long Beach chief executive Dr Noel Hacegaba, alongside US Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach commander Capt Stacey Crecy, presented the results on 10 September.

“Our August numbers tell us that shippers continue to adapt to tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty and are confident in the Port of Long Beach’s ability to deliver,” Hacegaba said. He added that the numbers show the port is a safe and secure harbour that customers can count on. Hacegaba is scheduled to detail the cargo trends during a public supply chain briefing on 16 September.

The California gateway currently processes cargo valued at $300bn annually and supports 2.7m US jobs. It operates as one of 18 US commercial strategic seaports tasked with supporting force deployment during national defence emergencies.

Management is implementing a $3.3bn capital investment programme over the next decade to modernise infrastructure and develop digital systems, targeting zero-emissions operations.

The long-term vision aims to double current container volumes to 20m TEU annually by 2050. The port provides $3m per year in local non-profit sponsorships and secured a North American West Coast seaport title for an eighth consecutive year in 2026.

Port of Long Beach A municipal port authority operating under the City of Long Beach, functioning as a landlord terminal lessor. It manages the regulatory framework, environmental initiatives, and infrastructure development for one of the primary US West Coast transpacific trade gateways.