Greek bulker boarded off Yemen in 25th piracy case

A Greek-owned bulk carrier was boarded by suspected pirates in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Yemen, according to an official advisory.

The incident occurred on September 10, 2026, when an unauthorized skiff approached the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines-flagged vessel Glamor.

The boarding took place approximately 98 nautical miles southwest of the Yemeni port city of Mukalla, which is geographically positioned roughly 38 nautical miles southwest of the town of Balhaf. Upon being approached by the skiff, the ship’s crew executed emergency protocols and retreated to a reinforced citadel.

The attackers boarded the vessel but were unsuccessful in seizing control. The perpetrators subsequently abandoned the ship, and the unauthorized personnel have since disembarked. The vessel has resumed normal transit, with all crew reported safe.

The event on the Glamor marks the 25th recorded ship hijacking or boarding incident globally since the beginning of 2026.

The boarding took place in waters off a region of Yemen that is not under the control of the Houthi movement, with the event attributed to a broader resurgence of maritime security challenges across the Gulf of Aden and the western Indian Ocean.