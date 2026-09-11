First Chinese private shipyard delivers and completes maiden voyage of large LNG carrier

According to a company statement, Chinese private shipbuilder Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group has successfully completed the maiden commercial voyage of its first independently constructed 175,000-TEU liquefied natural gas carrier, the Yangze LNG 01.

The vessel wrapped up its inaugural cargo run along the Oman-Shenzhen international route, docking safely in Shenzhen to discharge its cargo.

Commercial operations and safety management for the voyage were overseen by the group's internal shipping center.

Constructed by Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of the group, the ship navigated its journey without incident and passed its Port State Control inspection with zero deficiencies.

The vessel measures 297 meters in length, 46 meters in breadth, and 26.5 meters in draft. It utilizes a GTT MARK III Flex membrane containment system and is powered by two dual-fuel MAN 5G70ME-C10.5-GA-EGRBP engines.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group Ltd. is a large enterprise group based in Jiangsu province, China, operating primarily in shipbuilding and marine engineering manufacturing, alongside shipping leasing, trade logistics, and real estate activities.

Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary shipbuilder within the Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group, operating large dry docks and shipyard facilities located along the Yangtze River in Jiangsu province for constructing large commercial vessels and clean-energy ships.