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2026 September 11   14:55

shipbuilding

South Korea's Hanwha Ocean launches world-first 25-year no-drydock FSRU

A new LNG FSRU ordered from South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines in 2024 has been launched with a design intended to avoid dry-docking maintenance for 25 years, a world first for the vessel type, according to a company statement.  

Singapore LNG Corporation will charter the vessel to supply natural gas to Singapore.  

Commercial vessels typically undergo dry-docking and classification surveys about every five years, allowing maintenance that cannot be carried out at sea. The new FSRU has been engineered to operate without such maintenance throughout the 25-year period.  

Hanwha Ocean, which has previously built 12 LNG FSRUs, incorporated redundant equipment and durable coatings into the vessel. Its engineering team also carried out dozens of risk assessments and expanded 3D model reviews from the engine room to the entire vessel.  

An MOL site manager said: “Hanwha Ocean's professionalism in delivering a highly sophisticated vessel that pushed past conventional limits was truly impressive, and I extend my sincere appreciation to the entire team.”  

Hanwha Ocean is a South Korean shipbuilder and a member of Hanwha Group, with businesses spanning commercial ships, offshore units and naval vessels.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is a Japanese maritime transport group active in dry bulk, energy, product transport and logistics.

Singapore LNG Corporation Pte Ltd is Singapore's state-owned LNG terminal operator.

Topics:

Hanwha

MOL

FSRU

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