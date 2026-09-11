  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Houthis seize Yemen’s Dhubab and reach Perim at Bab el-Mandeb chokepoint

2026 September 11   15:22

accident

Houthis seize Yemen’s Dhubab and reach Perim at Bab el-Mandeb chokepoint

Houthi forces have seized Yemen’s Red Sea town of Dhubab and reached Perim island inside the Bab el-Mandeb Strait after internationally recognised government forces withdrew from the island, according to Yemeni government sources.  

Four government sources said Houthi forces reached Perim on Friday, while two said government forces had withdrawn from the island and that Dhubab, on the Yemeni mainland opposite Perim, had also been taken.  

Perim, also known as Mayun, lies inside Bab el-Mandeb and divides the narrowest part of the strait into two navigation channels. Dhubab lies directly opposite the island on the Yemeni coast.  

The advance follows the capture of the Red Sea port city of Mocha and advances through the Hanish Islands, extending Houthi positions along the southern approach to the Suez Canal.  

Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council chairman Rashad al-Alimi said on Thursday that the offensive was increasingly directed towards Bab el-Mandeb and Yemen’s western coast.

Yemen’s National Defence Council later acknowledged a repositioning of government forces in the western coastal area.  

Mohammed Abdulsalam, head of the Houthi negotiating delegation, maintained that operations in coastal areas were limited in scope and that navigation and international trade in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb remained safe and regular.  

The Houthi-run Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center said on Thursday that Red Sea navigation remained open to shipping companies except Saudi vessels, which remain covered by an earlier ban.  

The US Energy Information Administration estimates that 8.1m barrels per day of crude oil and petroleum liquids passed through Bab el-Mandeb in the second quarter of 2026, up from 5.4m bpd in the fourth quarter of 2025.  

Maersk’s MECL service resumed transits through Bab el-Mandeb and the Suez Canal on 9 September, cutting transit times by eight days compared with routing around the Cape of Good Hope. 

Bab el-Mandeb connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea and forms the southern gateway to the Suez Canal route. Disruption can force Asia-Europe shipping around the Cape of Good Hope, adding distance, time and cost to voyages. 

Topics:

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Jan De Nul to add 5-metre cable trencher for German North Sea project

17:15

HD Hyundai Heavy invests $799m in Ulsan engine, SMR plants

16:05

Oman’s Asyad Shipping lifts Hyundai MR tanker series to eight with $103.6m order

15:43

US crude export project Texas GulfLink orders VOC systems for first-of-kind vessels

15:32

IACS urges fuel rules before alternative-fuel ship orders scale up

15:12

Japanese class society ClassNK updates hydrogen carrier rules for membrane tanks

15:01

CMA CGM invests $100m to boost Beirut terminal to 3m TEU in Lebanon

14:55

South Korea's Hanwha Ocean launches world-first 25-year no-drydock FSRU

14:45

Morocco’s 3.4m-TEU Nador West Med terminal completes MSC Nita trials

12:10

Cochin Shipyard and Drydocks World form India repair joint venture

11:03

Greek bulker boarded off Yemen in 25th piracy case

10:36

First Chinese private shipyard delivers and completes maiden voyage of large LNG carrier

10:12

Bulker fire kills 25 at CSSC Qingdao Beihai shipyard

09:44

Port of Long Beach posts 115-year August cargo record with 919,992 TEU

2026 September 10

18:03

Salvors pull MSC boxship wreck 53 metres closer to shore in Canada

17:13

Windward flags 1.24m false ship-to-ship meetings in bunker compliance warning

16:44

Six ships search after suspected Chinese fishing boat sinks off South Korea

15:54

Ship finance climate group Poseidon Principles absorbs marine insurance framework

15:15

Global liner group urges IMO to set lithium battery declaration threshold

15:12

MOL names world’s first wind-assisted LNG carrier at Hanwha Ocean’s Geoje shipyard

15:10

UAE port operator Gulftainer enters Thailand with Suksawat terminal investment

14:50

Polaris Shipping orders methanol-ethanol engines for four China-built bulkers

14:47

French shipowner orders wind-assisted ro-ro from Guangzhou Shipyard for European space cargo

14:42

DP World signs joint venture deal for 222-hectare industrial park in Kenya

14:24

Novandi buys DP World’s 50% stake in Liège container terminals

13:34

Global container volumes hit record 17.3m TEU in July

12:20

Hapag-Lloyd promotes Danish executive Anders Boenaes to COO from October

11:10

ABS certifies South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean FPSO for two deepwater markets

10:07

Kazakhstan advances $1bn Caspian port hub with Chinese investor

09:37

Chinese carrier Sea Legend boxship reaches UK on first of eight Arctic sailings

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news