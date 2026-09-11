US crude export project Texas GulfLink orders VOC systems for first-of-kind vessels

Texas GulfLink has ordered VOC recovery systems for two first-of-kind offshore support vessels that will handle emissions during VLCC loading about 30 miles off the Texas coast, according to a company statement.

Nord Gas Solutions won the order in July 2026 for two systems, each designed to capture about 310,000 metric tonnes of CO2-equivalent emissions annually.

The vessels will be built at a US shipyard and integrated into Texas GulfLink’s offshore crude loading operation.

The vessel concept was developed by Nord Gas Solutions and Vaholmen VOC Recovery AS in cooperation with Sentinel Midstream and Texas GulfLink LLC. The project is designed to allow fully laden VLCCs to load US crude offshore for export to global markets.

“Texas GulfLink is being designed not simply to expand U.S. crude export capacity, but to establish a new global standard for how large-scale energy exports can be conducted safely, efficiently and responsibly,” said Brad Ramsey, chief operating officer of Texas GulfLink. He said capturing emissions during VLCC loading was being incorporated into the facility’s design.

Each VOC system comprises a recovery module and liquid VOC storage tank. Nord Gas Solutions will also supply two gas turbines, one gas combustion unit, associated fuel systems, and safety and control systems.

Equipment delivery will be aligned with vessel construction and commissioning, with Texas GulfLink scheduled for completion in late 2028.

Nord Gas Solutions is the corporate brand created after Mutares SE & Co. acquired Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, effective 1 June 2026. Its activities cover marine gas handling, gas-to-power, liquefaction, biogas and lifecycle solutions.

Texas GulfLink LLC is affiliated with Sentinel Midstream, while Vaholmen VOC Recovery AS is a co-developer of the vessel concept.