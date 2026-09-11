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2026 September 11   16:05

shipbuilding

Oman’s Asyad Shipping lifts Hyundai MR tanker series to eight with $103.6m order

Oman’s Asyad Shipping Company SAOG has placed a $103.6m order for two more 49,999-dwt MR product tankers at South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., expanding its newbuilding series at the yard to eight vessels, according to a company statement.  

The contracts, worth OMR 39.89m ($103.6m), were signed on 8 September. The two ships are scheduled for delivery in 2029 and will be funded through a combination of existing cash and debt financing.  

Each tanker is already tied to a five-year time charter with an unnamed leading global energy company.  

The pair will be sister ships to six MR product tankers Asyad ordered from Hyundai Heavy Industries in July for about $308m. Those vessels are also due for delivery from 2029 and are backed by five-year time charters with a leading global energy company.  

“Following the successful order of six MR tankers earlier this year, we are pleased to further expand our fleet with two additional sister vessels,” chief executive Dr Ibrahim Al-Nadhairi said.  

The newbuildings will incorporate fuel-efficient shipbuilding technologies and designs as Asyad expands and renews its product tanker fleet.  

Asyad Shipping Company SAOG is an Oman-based deep-sea shipping company active in crude oil, product tanker, dry bulk, gas and liner shipping.  

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. is a South Korean shipbuilding company.

Topics:

Asyad

tankers

Hyundai Heavy Industries

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