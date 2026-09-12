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2026 September 12   10:58

offshore

Saipem-Jan De Nul consortium signs €11m preliminary Mozambique Rovuma LNG deal

Saipem and Jan De Nul have signed an €11m ($12.76m) letter of intent with ExxonMobil Moçambique Limitada for preliminary offshore work on the Rovuma LNG Phase 1 development in Mozambique, according to a company statement.  

The agreement covers limited preliminary engineering and procurement and other technical services aimed at advancing project definition and execution planning.  

A full engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract remains conditional on a positive final investment decision by the Area 4 partners and the required government and regulatory approvals, which are expected in 2026.  

The offshore development is designed to supply gas from Area 4 resources to the onshore Rovuma LNG liquefaction plant through 18 subsea wells connected by a network of pipelines and manifolds.  

ExxonMobil Moçambique signed the letter of intent on behalf of Mozambique Rovuma Venture S.p.A. (MRV), which represents the Area 4 partners ENH, CNPC, Eni, KOGAS and XRG.  

The Saipem-Jan De Nul consortium would handle subsea EPCI work including gas export pipelines, umbilicals, infield flowlines and associated infrastructure in shallow and deep water if the final contract is awarded.  

Saipem S.p.A. is an Italian engineering and construction group focused on offshore and onshore energy and infrastructure projects. It has 5 fabrication yards, 17 owned construction vessels and 12 drilling rigs, including 9 owned units, and employs about 30,000 people in more than 50 countries.  

Jan De Nul is an international marine contractor active in offshore energy, dredging, civil construction and environmental projects.  

Topics:

LNG

Saipem

Jan De Nul

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