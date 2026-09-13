Taiwan shipbuilder CSBC, US Havoc target autonomous vessel production in Taiwan

Taiwan’s largest shipbuilder CSBC Corporation, Taiwan and US autonomy developer Havoc have formed a partnership to pursue licensed co-production of autonomous surface vessels in Taiwan, according to a company statement.

Havoc will integrate its collaborative autonomy software on platforms built by CSBC, with the vessels to be produced and sustained in Taiwan.

The partnership was announced in Rhode Island on 10 September. The companies aim to establish local production and maintenance capacity for autonomous surface vessels and increase participation by Taiwan’s domestic supply chain.

No contract value, production volume, vessel design or timetable for serial production was disclosed.

The planned structure is intended to be consistent with Section 1266 of the FY2026 US National Defense Authorization Act, which calls for US-Taiwan co-production of uncrewed systems. The companies also see potential to use the model with other Indo-Pacific partners.

CSBC chairman Jeng-Horng Cheng said the cooperation combines the Taiwanese shipbuilder’s production and lifecycle support capabilities with Havoc’s autonomy technology. Havoc co-founder and chief executive Paul Lwin said the model combines US autonomy software, Taiwan-built platforms and Taiwanese industrial capacity.

CSBC Corporation, Taiwan was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung. It operates shipyards in Kaohsiung and Keelung and is active in commercial and naval shipbuilding, ship repair, machinery manufacturing and offshore engineering. Its Endeavor Manta unmanned surface vessel received approval in principle from the American Bureau of Shipping in September 2025.

Providence, Rhode Island-based Havoc develops collaborative autonomy software for maritime, air and ground systems. The company raised $100m in a Series A round in May 2026, taking total capital raised since 2024 to about $200m.