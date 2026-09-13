Greek shipmanager Aegean lifts Chinese tanker orderbook to five ships

Greek shipmanager Aegean Shipping Management has increased its orderbook at Hengli Heavy Industry in China to five tankers — three LR2s and two VLCCs — while fleet capacity including vessels under construction has reached 2.5m dwt, according to the company.

The company, controlled by Giorgos Melissanidis, is combining newbuilding investment with tanker disposals as it renews its fleet, whose average age remains below three years.

Aegean recently agreed to sell the 2022-built LR2 tanker Green Adventure, built at COSCO Yangzhou Shipyard, for about $83m. In early March, it agreed to sell the 112,600-dwt, 2018-built aframax Green Attitude for $71m.

The Hengli orderbook now comprises three LR2 tankers, capable of carrying crude oil and petroleum products, and two VLCCs, each able to transport up to 2m barrels of crude. Aegean is focusing its investment programme exclusively on newbuildings.

In late July, the company took delivery of the LR2 tanker Green Liberty from COSCO Yangzhou Shipyard. The vessel is the first of four tankers scheduled to join the fleet over the following months.

Aegean’s mixed fleet currently stands at 21 tankers and bulk carriers.

Aegean Shipping Management is a Greek shipmanagement company active in the wet and dry bulk shipping sectors.

Hengli Heavy Industry is a Chinese shipbuilder whose activities also include marine engineering and marine equipment manufacturing.

COSCO Yangzhou Shipyard is a Chinese shipbuilding facility operated by COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) Co., Ltd.