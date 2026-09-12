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2026 September 12   17:17

bunkering

Chinese gas carrier secures world-first ammonia bunkering class certificate

Chinese gas carrier Shenghang Yongle has completed a conversion to become the world’s first operational vessel classed for ship-to-ship liquid ammonia bunkering, according to FKAB Marine Design.  The Chinese-flagged, 5,546.8-cbm semi-refrigerated gas carrier has a deadweight of 4,626 tonnes and has received the first ammonia bunkering class certificate issued by China Classification Society.  

Jiangsu Andefu Energy Development operates Shenghang Yongle, while Shenghang Shipping manages the vessel.  Swedish naval architect FKAB Marine Design developed the original L21 design and prepared the technical documentation for the conversion, which allows the vessel to continue carrying liquid ammonia while also transferring the fuel to other ships.  

China Merchants Jinling Dingheng Shipbuilding built Shenghang Yongle, which can carry liquid ammonia, LPG and vinyl chloride monomer. Its cargo tanks are designed for temperatures as low as minus 48C.  

The conversion covered the bunkering system, operating procedures, risk assessments and emergency-response arrangements, including measures for ammonia toxicity, material compatibility, leak detection and low-temperature operations.  

Shenghang Yongle has not yet carried out a commercial ship-to-ship transfer of ammonia fuel. Further commissioning, safety drills and preparations are required before commercial bunkering starts.  

The vessel entered service in August 2024 as a semi-refrigerated LPG and liquid ammonia carrier with capacity of about 5,500 cbm. Commercial green ammonia bunkering services are planned to begin in 2026.  

Belgian group CMB.TECH holds a minority stake in Andefu and has a long-term agreement covering green ammonia produced in China’s Jilin province.

Contracted volumes are expected to reach 20,000 to 25,000 tonnes in the first year and 40,000 to 50,000 tonnes per year from the second through the fourth year.  

Jiangsu Andefu Energy Development is a Chinese company active in ammonia trading, storage and transportation.

Shenghang Shipping is a Chinese shipping company. FKAB Marine Design is a Swedish naval architecture and marine engineering company.

China Classification Society is a Chinese ship classification organisation.

China Merchants Jinling Dingheng Shipbuilding is a Chinese shipbuilder. CMB.TECH is a Belgian shipping and marine technology group.

Topics:

bunkering

ammonia

shipbuilding

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