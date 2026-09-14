India proposes BRICS seafarer emergency network amid Middle East disruption

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed a BRICS emergency support network for seafarers as Middle East disruption continues to affect commercial shipping, according to an official statement.

The proposed Seafarers’ Emergency Support Network would connect maritime authorities and diplomatic missions across BRICS countries to coordinate distress alerts, medical assistance, communication with families and evacuation support.

Modi put forward the initiative at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on 12 September, a day after making seafarer safety and secure sea lanes a focus of his remarks at the BRICS Business Forum.

“Global trade can move forward only when sea lanes are secure, supply routes remain open and seafarers are safe,” Modi said on 11 September.

The proposal is separate from the New Delhi Declaration adopted by BRICS leaders at the summit.

The declaration does not explicitly mention seafarers, shipping or freedom of navigation. It calls instead for the “smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy” as tensions continue in the Middle East and West Asia.

Around 20,000 seafarers, port workers and offshore personnel were affected by instability in the region as of 9 September, while 75 maritime incidents had been confirmed by 10 September.

Plans had also been prepared for the possible evacuation of about 6,000 seafarers from the region, although the operation was paused.

BRICS is an intergovernmental coordination forum covering political, security, economic and financial cooperation. India holds the BRICS chairmanship in 2026 and hosted the 18th leaders’ summit in New Delhi.