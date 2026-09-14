Canada adds icebreaker to Great Lakes fleet, first large-vessel addition in 30 years

Canada has added light icebreaker CCGS Judy LaMarsh to its Great Lakes fleet, marking the first addition of a large Coast Guard vessel to the region in more than 30 years, according to a Canadian Coast Guard statement.

The vessel was formally dedicated to service at Prescott, Ontario, on 10 September and will be based there for icebreaking and buoy-tending operations across the Great Lakes and the St Lawrence River in Ontario and Quebec.

Judy LaMarsh entered service in December 2025, meaning the September ceremony marked its formal addition to the Great Lakes fleet rather than its initial commissioning.

The 2010-built vessel was previously registered in Turkmenistan as Mangystau-2 and operated as a commercial firefighting tug on the Caspian Sea.

Canada acquired the ship from New Brunswick-based Atlantic Towing Limited in November 2021 for C$45.2m ($32.6m), including taxes.

A C$34.3m ($24.7m) conversion contract was awarded to Newdock St. John’s Dockyard in December 2023. The work, completed in September 2025, included refurbishment of propulsion, communications and navigation systems, upgrades to crew accommodation and workspaces, and installation of a new buoy crane.

“The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Judy LaMarsh is an important addition to our fleet,” Canadian Coast Guard commissioner Kevin Brosseau said. Judy LaMarsh is the fourth interim icebreaker acquired by the Coast Guard, joining CCGS Jean Goodwill, CCGS Vincent Massey and CCGS Captain Molly Kool.

It is one of three large Coast Guard vessels assigned to the Great Lakes alongside CCGS Samuel Risley and CCGS Griffon. The Great Lakes operating area extends about 2,400 km along the Canada-US border from the St Lawrence River to the western end of Lake Superior.

The Canadian Coast Guard is Canada’s civilian maritime service responsible for icebreaking, aids to navigation, search and rescue, marine communications and environmental response.

Atlantic Towing Limited is a New Brunswick-based marine services company.

Newdock St. John’s Dockyard is a Newfoundland and Labrador ship repair and conversion facility.