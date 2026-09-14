  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Canada adds icebreaker to Great Lakes fleet, first large-vessel addition in 30 years

2026 September 14   09:26

shipbuilding

Canada adds icebreaker to Great Lakes fleet, first large-vessel addition in 30 years

Canada has added light icebreaker CCGS Judy LaMarsh to its Great Lakes fleet, marking the first addition of a large Coast Guard vessel to the region in more than 30 years, according to a Canadian Coast Guard statement.  

The vessel was formally dedicated to service at Prescott, Ontario, on 10 September and will be based there for icebreaking and buoy-tending operations across the Great Lakes and the St Lawrence River in Ontario and Quebec.  

Judy LaMarsh entered service in December 2025, meaning the September ceremony marked its formal addition to the Great Lakes fleet rather than its initial commissioning.  

The 2010-built vessel was previously registered in Turkmenistan as Mangystau-2 and operated as a commercial firefighting tug on the Caspian Sea.  

Canada acquired the ship from New Brunswick-based Atlantic Towing Limited in November 2021 for C$45.2m ($32.6m), including taxes.  

A C$34.3m ($24.7m) conversion contract was awarded to Newdock St. John’s Dockyard in December 2023. The work, completed in September 2025, included refurbishment of propulsion, communications and navigation systems, upgrades to crew accommodation and workspaces, and installation of a new buoy crane.  

“The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Judy LaMarsh is an important addition to our fleet,” Canadian Coast Guard commissioner Kevin Brosseau said.  Judy LaMarsh is the fourth interim icebreaker acquired by the Coast Guard, joining CCGS Jean Goodwill, CCGS Vincent Massey and CCGS Captain Molly Kool.  

It is one of three large Coast Guard vessels assigned to the Great Lakes alongside CCGS Samuel Risley and CCGS Griffon. The Great Lakes operating area extends about 2,400 km along the Canada-US border from the St Lawrence River to the western end of Lake Superior.  

The Canadian Coast Guard is Canada’s civilian maritime service responsible for icebreaking, aids to navigation, search and rescue, marine communications and environmental response.  

Atlantic Towing Limited is a New Brunswick-based marine services company.

Newdock St. John’s Dockyard is a Newfoundland and Labrador ship repair and conversion facility.

Topics:

icebreakers

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

ESL Shipping signs long-term cargo deal for Swedish steel plant

17:15

First laden VLCC starts new 300,000-dwt crude berth at China's Panjin Port

16:45

Lloyd’s Register, HD Hyundai firms advance hybrid-electric LNG carrier design

16:45

Danish coatings group Hempel signs three-year Maersk dry-docking deal

16:41

Technip Energies launches modular LNG train targeting two-year schedule cut

16:39

Cavotec takes exclusive global rights to sell EVIAS port charging system

16:36

NYK launches new cruise ship for Tokyo Bay

16:26

World Shipping Council says 10.36% of inspected cargo units had safety defects

16:24

Saipem wins $350m offshore contract off Angola

16:21

Dutch shipowner Vroon wins first long-term offshore wind deal in UK

16:00

Iranian authority blacklists 77 ships over Strait of Hormuz transit breaches

15:58

ABS signs five-year South Korea pact on smart ship standards

15:42

ICTSI starts A$100m expansion at automated Melbourne terminal

15:40

Beibu Gulf Port starts $140m automated berth project in Qinzhou, China

15:37

Boskalis delivers world’s largest battery-electric ferry to Uruguay

15:28

Dynacom orders eight ships from China’s Hengli Heavy Industries for nearly $1bn

14:50

Ammonia leak injures 11, forces evacuation of Jordan’s Aqaba port

14:39

Croatia accepts Turkish Kuzey Star’s €12.05m bid for 97.13% of Uljanik

14:34

Indian logistics group Western Carriers opens first east-coast terminal in Kolkata

14:31

Hapag-Lloyd secures long-term capacity at three African ports with DP World

14:30

Uruguay orders minimum container services at Montevideo terminal amid labour dispute

14:12

Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd return four more Gemini services to Suez

13:21

Shipbuilding tech conference opens in Singapore

12:45

Oman postpones Hormuz shipping talks after Gulf states fail to agree

12:30

South Korea opens K-OceanX maritime tech hub for 35 firms

11:30

ABS signs five-year Korea deal on smart ship and shipyard standards

10:07

Six Black Sea and Caspian states advance mandatory maritime single-window rollout

08:36

India proposes BRICS seafarer emergency network amid Middle East disruption

07:32

Pirates flee cargo ship off Yemen as Japanese patrol aircraft arrives

07:16

Two dead, 37 missing after passenger ferry sinks off Vanuatu

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news