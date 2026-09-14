Uruguay orders minimum container services at Montevideo terminal amid labour dispute

Uruguay has ordered mandatory minimum container services at Terminal Cuenca del Plata in the Port of Montevideo after industrial action disrupted operations during a labour dispute, according to a joint statement from the labour and transport ministries.

The measure took effect at 00:00 on 12 September under a resolution signed a day earlier by Labour and Social Security Minister Juan Castillo and Transport and Public Works Minister Lucía Etcheverry.

The government said the disruption had affected normal operations at Uruguay’s only specialised container terminal and put at risk a service critical to national production and foreign trade.

The order requires vessel loading and unloading, handling of full and empty import and export containers and storage operations to continue when industrial action affects the terminal.

Terminal Cuenca del Plata, or TCP, must also maintain a minimum rate of 25 containers per hour for boxes arriving by road.

Minimum staffing requirements cover maintenance, customs administration, terminal gates, logistics and ship operations. Full operating capability must also be maintained for refrigerated containers, perishable cargoes and goods subject to sanitary controls.

The minimum-service regime is temporary and will remain in force until withdrawn through a further administrative decision.

The government had asked TCP and port union SUPRA on 8 September to agree minimum-service levels themselves, but no agreement was reached.

TCP had separately asked the authorities to consider declaring essential services. The government instead opted to impose minimum-service requirements.

The dispute is linked to negotiations over a new collective agreement. TCP said the previous agreement expired on 31 May.

Terminal Cuenca del Plata operates the specialised container terminal at the Port of Montevideo.

Belgian logistics group Katoen Natie acquired an 80% interest in TCP in 2001, while Uruguay’s state-owned National Ports Administration holds the remaining 20%.