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2026 September 14   13:21

shipbuilding

Shipbuilding tech conference opens in Singapore

The International Conference on Computer Applications in Shipbuilding (ICCAS 2026) opened in Singapore on 14 September for a three-day programme focused on AI, digital twins and digital shipbuilding, according to the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).  

About 200 delegates are expected at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre through 16 September, with 80 technical presentations, six workshop sessions and a keynote address scheduled.  

The first day began with networking at 08:30 local time before an opening plenary at 09:00.  The programme covers digital-twin-enabled decision support, knowledge integration, autonomy and AI in ship design, environmental performance and decarbonisation, cybersecurity, advanced modelling and visualisation, virtual sensors, autonomous vessels, digital manufacturing, lifecycle data management, hydrodynamics and shipyard production systems.  

Matthias Grau of German digital engineering company PROSTEP AG is presenting on digital shipyard integration for complex naval programmes. Jake Rigby of UK maritime engineering consultancy BMT is addressing the use of AI in ship design offices, while Fernando Martinez is presenting work on AI-based prediction of compliance with the International Maritime Organization’s Carbon Intensity Indicator requirements.  

ICCAS 2026 is organised by RINA in partnership with the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SNAME), with support from the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers Singapore (SNAMES).  

RINA is a professional membership institution for naval architecture and maritime engineering founded in London in 1860.

SNAME, established in 1893, is a professional society covering naval architecture, marine engineering and ocean engineering.

SNAMES is a Singapore-based professional society for naval architecture and marine engineering.  

PROSTEP AG develops product lifecycle management and digital engineering technology.

BMT provides maritime engineering and technical consultancy services.

Topics:

digitalisation

shipbuilding

RINA

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