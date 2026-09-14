South Korea opens K-OceanX maritime tech hub for 35 firms

A new South Korean maritime technology centre has opened in Busan with capacity for 35 companies and a mandate to move marine research into commercial use, according to a Busan Metropolitan Government statement.

The K-OceanX Marine Science and Technology Industry-Academia-Research Cooperation Center opened on 14 September in the Dongsam Innovation District on Yeongdo Island.

The centre is intended to support joint R&D, technology development, testing and commercialisation.

K-OceanX occupies a 5,868-square-metre site and has 10,385 square metres of floor space across seven above-ground floors and one basement level. It includes company offices, R&D rooms, co-working areas, meeting rooms and seminar facilities.

Busan Techno Park and the Korea Maritime Institute, or KMI, jointly operate the centre under a contract running from 10 February 2026 to 31 December 2028.

An initial recruitment round launched in February targeted 21 marine-sector companies, while a later round sought eight startups or prospective startups.

The next phase is focused on artificial intelligence. From 2027, Busan plans to establish a marine and port artificial intelligence transformation, or AX, demonstration centre at K-OceanX for testing and commercialisation of marine AI and data technologies.

The broader Marine and Port AX Demonstration Center project has a budget of KRW 40bn ($29.7m) for 2026 to 2028. Busan has allocated KRW 500m ($371,700) in 2026, including KRW 358m ($266,200) in central-government funding and KRW 142m ($105,600) from the city, mainly for design work.

Busan Techno Park, established in 1999, is a regional industrial innovation organisation that works with businesses, universities, research institutions and public authorities on technology development and industrial programmes.

KMI is South Korea’s maritime and fisheries policy research institute. Its work covers shipping and logistics, ports, maritime finance, marine policy and fisheries.