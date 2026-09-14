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2026 September 14   11:30

shipbuilding

ABS signs five-year Korea deal on smart ship and shipyard standards

US classification society ABS has signed a five-year agreement with three Korean maritime organisations to develop international standards for next-generation smart ships and shipyards, according to a company statement.  

The Korea Marine Equipment Research Institute (KOMERI), the Korean Offshore & Shipbuilding Association (KOSHIPA) and the Research Institute of Medium & Small Shipbuilding (RIMS) will work with ABS on global benchmarks for digital technology, smart manufacturing and advanced maritime systems.  

The framework is already moving into specific technical work. Under a related agreement, ABS is supporting preliminary standards covering digital production and traceability requirements for additively manufactured shipboard components, as well as vent mast design for hydrogen-fuelled ships.  

“Next-generation shipbuilding is advancing rapidly, and the international standards that govern smart ships, smart shipyards and advanced manufacturing are still taking shape. ABS has deep, long-running relationships with Korea’s shipbuilding sector, and this agreement puts that experience to work in developing the standards the industry needs. It is a further reflection of why Korean yards look to ABS to help advance these technologies safely,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS senior vice president and chief technology officer.  

The MOU builds on an earlier agreement between ABS and the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards (KATS) to advance international standardisation of smart ship and shipyard technologies as part of Korea’s national strategy for high-value-added vessel development.  

ABS has also recently worked with Korean and US institutions through the Korea-US Shipbuilding Partnership Center.  

“International standards are more than technical criteria — they are the gateway to market entry and a core element of global competitiveness. Working with ABS allows us to combine Korea's standardization capabilities with ABS' classification experience, and we expect this to produce practical results that lower the barriers for Korean equipment manufacturers entering overseas markets,” said Joo-Hyoung Choi, KOMERI managing director.  

ABS is a maritime classification organisation. KOMERI is a Korean marine equipment research institute, KOSHIPA is an offshore and shipbuilding industry association, and RIMS is a research institute focused on medium and small shipbuilding. 

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