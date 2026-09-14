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2026 September 14   10:07

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Six Black Sea and Caspian states advance mandatory maritime single-window rollout

Maritime, port and customs authorities from six Black Sea and Caspian states are advancing implementation of mandatory Maritime Single Windows, according to the International Maritime Organization.  

Officials from Georgia, Romania, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan met in Batumi, Georgia, from 9 to 11 September to compare national progress and identify practical steps for rolling out the digital systems.  The workshop brought together 19 participants, including seven women, from maritime administrations, port authorities and customs agencies.  

Participants examined progress and challenges in developing Maritime Single Windows and Port Community Systems, comparing national approaches and practical solutions that could be adapted to different regulatory and operational requirements.  

The discussions focused on cooperation between maritime, customs and port authorities, as well as harmonisation of maritime data exchanged through digital systems.  Officials also examined how the IMO Compendium on Facilitation and Electronic Business can support interoperability and harmonised data exchange.  

Maritime Single Windows are centralised digital platforms used to exchange information between ships and public authorities during port calls. IMO Member States have been required to operate them in ports since 2024.  

The workshop also covered streamlined ship reporting, coordination between border agencies and port stakeholders, operational efficiency and trade facilitation.  

The activity was delivered through the IMO Integrated Technical Cooperation Programme in cooperation with the Maritime Transport Agency of Georgia.

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