Pirates flee cargo ship off Yemen as Japanese patrol aircraft arrives

Pirates abandoned the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines-flagged cargo ship Glamor off Yemen after a Japanese maritime patrol aircraft intervened and other international forces closed on the vessel, according to an EUNAVFOR Operation Atalanta statement.

Six attackers boarded the 24,073-dwt ship on 10 September about 38 nautical miles southwest of Balhaf. The crew stopped Glamor, shut down its systems and retreated to the citadel before the boarding.

The Republic of Korea-led Combined Task Force 151 diverted Japanese maritime patrol aircraft JN41 after an unidentified skiff approached the vessel. The aircraft reached the area within two hours of the initial alert and carried out show-of-force flights.

The attackers were unable to reach the crew or take control of Glamor and left as international forces approached. The master and company security officer later confirmed that all crew were safe and accounted for, and the ship resumed its planned voyage from Salalah, Oman, to Djibouti.

CTF 151 commander Republic of Korea Navy Captain Yoon Hyun-woo said: “The crew did exactly what they were trained to do and that bought us the time we needed.” CTF 151 coordinated information and assets with Operation Atalanta, the Indian Navy and regional agencies including the Yemen Coast Guard.

UK Maritime Trade Operations issued the initial alert at 0900 UTC on 10 September after the company security officer of a cargo vessel identified an unidentified skiff approaching about 98 nautical miles southwest of Al Mukalla, Yemen.

Glamor, IMO 9177961, is a 1998-built general cargo ship of 24,073 dwt and about 154 metres in length. Greece-based Dolphin Seatrade Ltd is listed as the vessel’s owner and manager.