Oman postpones Hormuz shipping talks after Gulf states fail to agree

A regional meeting in Oman on new shipping arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz has been postponed with no new date set after Gulf states failed to reach consensus, according to a foreign ministry statement.

The talks had been scheduled for Salalah and were intended to bring Iran together with other regional states to discuss maritime arrangements being developed by Tehran and Muscat for commercial shipping through the strait.

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi said the postponement was made “in the interests of consensus”, with Muscat seeking conditions for constructive dialogue and sustainable regional understandings.

Iran said the delay followed requests from some countries in the region and was agreed jointly by Tehran and Muscat. Oman and Iran said on 25 August that they were developing a phased framework that includes a joint temporary navigational corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and a joint mine-clearance project.

Further technical talks are intended to cover a permanent navigational corridor, traffic management, information-sharing, navigational and security services and the future administration of the strait.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said ahead of the planned meeting that agreement on new shipping routes would not by itself amount to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The proposed arrangements are aimed at establishing a framework for commercial navigation through one of the shipping industry’s most closely watched waterways.