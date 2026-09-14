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2026 September 14   14:12

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Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd return four more Gemini services to Suez

Four more Gemini Cooperation services are returning to the Red Sea and Suez Canal from routings around the Cape of Good Hope, according to a Maersk customer advisory.  

The changes cover Maersk’s AE5, AE11, AE12 and ME2 services, which Hapag-Lloyd markets as NE4, SE2, SE1 and IEX, respectively.  

The carriers said the changes followed an assessment of security conditions in the Red Sea region. Routing through Suez will cut transit times compared with voyages around the Cape of Good Hope.  

Antonia Maersk voyage 635W will make the first announced westbound switch on AE11/SE2, departing Tanjung Pelepas on 19 September.  

Marchen Maersk voyage 635W will follow on AE5/NE4 from Tanjung Pelepas on 21 September. The first sailing to switch on AE12/SE1 has not yet been announced.  

The move expands the partners’ phased return to the Suez route after AE15 resumed transits in July and AE19 followed in August.  

Gemini began operations on 1 February 2025 with 57 services, around 340 vessels and about 3.7m TEU of capacity. The network was initially routed around the Cape of Good Hope because of security concerns in the Red Sea.  

A.P. Moller-Maersk is a Copenhagen-based integrated logistics group operating in almost 130 countries with more than 100,000 employees.  

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a Hamburg-based container shipping company operating about 300 vessels with aggregate capacity of around 2.5m TEU and 129 liner services. It employs about 19,600 people in 139 countries.

Topics:

Suez Canal

Maersk

Hapag-Lloyd

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