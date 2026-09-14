Hapag-Lloyd secures long-term capacity at three African ports with DP World

German container carrier Hapag-Lloyd has secured long-term terminal capacity at DP World facilities in Senegal, Angola and Tanzania as part of an expanded partnership in Africa, according to a company statement.

The agreement covers terminals in Dakar, Luanda and Dar es Salaam, giving Hapag-Lloyd long-term access to capacity at three key points in its African network.

The companies will also support port infrastructure development at Banana in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Maputo in Mozambique.

Hapag-Lloyd expects its African volumes to exceed 1m TEU in 2026.

“Africa is one of Hapag-Lloyd’s most important growth markets, and we see significant long-term potential across the continent,” said Dutch chief executive Rolf Habben Jansen. “To support this growth, we need reliable infrastructure, sufficient terminal capacity and a network that can scale with our customers.”

DP World’s Dakar container terminal has annual capacity of about 900,000 TEU. The operator has invested about $340m there since 2008, while throughput increased from 265,000 TEU that year to 850,000 TEU in 2025.

At Dar es Salaam, DP World operates Terminal 1 under a 30-year concession and has committed more than $500m to infrastructure and technology upgrades.

In Maputo, DP World is carrying out a $165m expansion that is intended to increase annual container capacity from 255,000 TEU to 530,000 TEU, extend the quay to 650 metres and deepen the berth to 16 metres.

At Banana, Portuguese engineering and construction group Mota-Engil was selected in 2025 to lead development of the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s first deep-water port.

The expanded partnership forms part of Hapag-Lloyd’s wider terminal strategy, which also includes investments through Hanseatic Global Terminals.

Hapag-Lloyd and DP World renewed their long-term container-handling partnership at Santos in Brazil in 2025. In July 2026, DP World’s Americas freight-forwarding business agreed to invest $1m in Hapag-Lloyd’s Ship Green product.

Hapag-Lloyd is a Hamburg-based container shipping company operating about 300 vessels with total capacity of 2.5m TEU. Its 129 liner services connect about 600 ports, while its Terminal & Infrastructure division holds stakes in 24 marine terminals.

DP World is a Dubai-headquartered ports, terminals, logistics and marine-services group operating across six continents and employing more than 125,000 people.

Hanseatic Global Terminals is Hapag-Lloyd’s terminal operating platform for its Terminal & Infrastructure investments.

Mota-Engil is a Portuguese engineering and construction group.