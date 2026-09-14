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2026 September 14   14:34

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Indian logistics group Western Carriers opens first east-coast terminal in Kolkata

Indian logistics group Western Carriers has opened the first phase of a general cargo terminal at Kolkata Dock System, establishing its first operational base on India’s east coast under a 15-year agreement with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority, according to a company statement.  

The GCD Yard terminal became fully operational on 11 September, with port authority chairperson Rathendra Raman attending the inauguration.  

The Khidderpore facility can handle dry bulk and break-bulk cargo as well as 20-foot, 40-foot and specialised containers. It is connected to the Eastern Railway network through the Sealdah and Budge Budge sections and has road, rail and inland-waterway links for domestic and export-import cargo.  

Western Carriers said equipment and manpower for Phase I had been deployed, while development of Phase II is expected to begin within 90 days.  

Further civil works are initially estimated at INR 136.8m ($1.43m), based on the port authority’s estimate and subject to revision as development progresses.

Western Carriers disclosed on 1 September that it had secured the development and operating rights for the terminal.  

The company expects the Kolkata facility to increase the rail share of freight moving through the port and strengthen the integration of road, rail and port logistics. It complements Western Carriers’ 42-acre multimodal cargo terminal at Devaliya in Gujarat.  

Kolkata-based Western Carriers (India) provides multimodal 3PL and 4PL logistics services across rail, road, water and air transport, along with cargo handling, warehousing and supply-chain services. The business was founded as a rail-focused logistics venture by Sethia in 1972 and incorporated as Western Carriers (India) in 2013. It recorded revenue of INR 18.29bn ($190.9m) for the financial year ended March 2026.

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