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2026 September 14   14:39

shipbuilding

Croatia accepts Turkish Kuzey Star’s €12.05m bid for 97.13% of Uljanik

Croatia has accepted a €12.05m offer from Turkish shipbuilder Kuzey Star Shipyard Denizcilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. for a 97.13% stake in Uljanik Brodogradnja 1856, with completion now subject to mandatory foreign-investment approval.  

The management board of Croatia’s state restructuring and privatisation agency CERP approved Kuzey Star’s binding bid after concluding that it met the conditions of the sale process.  

The Turkish company offered €12.0535m for four business stakes in the Pula-based shipbuilder, above the €11.08525m starting price set by CERP.  

Kuzey Star has committed to maintaining shipbuilding operations at Uljanik, including the construction and repair of ships and floating structures across the entire maritime domain covered by the yard’s concession.  

The transaction has not yet completed.  Because Kuzey Star is based outside the European Union, the company is treated as a foreign investor under Croatia’s Foreign Investment Screening Act.  

CERP said a sale and transfer agreement will be signed with Kuzey Star, but the document allowing the stakes to be transferred to the Turkish buyer will be issued only after Croatia’s Ministry of Finance approves the investment.  

Under Croatian law, covered foreign investments must undergo screening before the acquisition of a qualifying stake can be completed.  

A second binding offer, submitted by Luxembourg-based Mira Finance Holding S.à r.l., was not considered after CERP ruled it invalid.  

The Luxembourg company submitted a copy of a payment order for the required bid guarantee, but CERP said the funds had not been credited to its account.

The tender required a bid security of €110,852.50.  CERP launched the sale process in June, offering four stakes representing 97.13% of Uljanik Brodogradnja 1856’s share capital.  

The tender required the buyer not only to acquire the stake but also to preserve shipbuilding activity on the state-owned maritime property used by the yard under concession.  

The privatisation follows a period of state intervention in the Pula shipbuilder. Croatia became the owner of almost 97% of Uljanik Brodogradnja 1856 after CERP acquired a 54.77% stake from the bankrupt former Uljanik shipbuilding company and the government provided liquidity support. 

Kuzey Star is a Turkish shipbuilding, ship repair and conversion company with operations in Tuzla, Istanbul, and Yalova. The company says it entered the shipyard business in 2013 and carries out newbuilding, maintenance, repair, conversion and vessel modernisation work.  

Uljanik Brodogradnja 1856 is a Croatian shipbuilder based in Pula and continues the shipbuilding tradition associated with Uljanik, which dates back to 1856. The company builds ships and floating structures and is led by director Samir Hadžić.

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