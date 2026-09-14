Ammonia leak injures 11, forces evacuation of Jordan’s Aqaba port

Jordanian authorities evacuated Aqaba’s southern port after an ammonia leak at a nearby industrial complex injured 11 people, according to a statement from the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA).

The leak occurred around midday during maintenance on an old pump or other pressurised equipment in Aqaba’s southern industrial area.

ASEZA commissioner for environment and public safety Nidal Al-Ouran said a small quantity of ammonia that had accumulated inside the equipment escaped during the work.

The leak was brought under control shortly after it occurred. The 11 people affected suffered mild to moderate inhalation injuries, with some treated at the industrial complex’s medical clinic and others taken to hospital.

Workers in the industrial area were evacuated under emergency procedures, while the southern port was cleared as a precaution because of the nearby leak.

Al-Ouran said the maintenance work was being carried out for an unnamed Japanese company. The company has not been identified.

ASEZA chairman Shadi Ramzi Al-Majali, Aqaba governor Ayman Al-Awaisha and Al-Ouran later visited the injured at Prince Hashem Military Hospital and the Islamic Hospital in Aqaba.

ASEZA is investigating the cause of the leak and the safety procedures followed during the maintenance work.

Aqaba Company for Ports Operation and Management is a Jordanian government-owned private shareholding company that has operated in its current corporate form since March 2017. Its activities cover general cargo, dry bulk, oil and LPG terminals and passenger facilities in Aqaba.

ASEZA is the statutory authority responsible for administering and regulating the Aqaba Special Economic Zone.