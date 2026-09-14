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2026 September 14   15:28

shipbuilding

Dynacom orders eight ships from China’s Hengli Heavy Industries for nearly $1bn

Greek shipowner George Procopiou’s Dynacom Tankers Management has ordered eight VLCC and ammonia carrier newbuildings from China’s Hengli Heavy Industries in a package worth nearly $1bn, according to a statement from the Chinese shipbuilder.  

The order covers VLCCs and 93,000-cbm very large ammonia carriers. Hengli has not disclosed the split between the two vessel types, but the package is understood to comprise six VLACs and two 306,000-dwt VLCCs.  

The deal sharply expands Procopiou’s ammonia carrier programme at Hengli. Dynacom had already contracted two 93,000-cbm VLACs at the yard earlier this year for delivery in 2028.  

The six additional VLACs would increase that programme to eight vessels before the first units are delivered.  Dynacom is also expanding its crude tanker orderbook at Hengli. The Greek owner agreed another four VLCCs at the yard in August, while the two companies are also working together on Suezmax newbuildings.  

The latest package takes the Dynacom-Hengli relationship to around 50 contracted vessels across tankers, bulk carriers and gas carriers.  

Hengli’s 93,000-cbm VLAC design can carry ammonia as well as propane, butane and other LPG cargoes.  

Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd was founded in 1991 as part of a Greek shipping group established in 1974. The company manages tankers employed in the worldwide transportation of crude oil and clean petroleum products.  

Hengli Heavy Industry Group was established in 2022 after acquiring dormant shipbuilding assets in Dalian. The company operates in shipbuilding and offshore engineering and began operating its shipbuilding industrial complex in early 2023.

Topics:

Hengli

VLCC

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