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2026 September 14   18:05

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ESL Shipping signs long-term cargo deal for Swedish steel plant

Finnish dry bulk carrier ESL Shipping has signed a long-term agreement with Swedish steel developer Stegra to transport raw materials and finished steel products by sea for its new industrial complex in Boden, northern Sweden, according to a statement from parent company Aspo Plc.  No contract value, exact duration, cargo volumes or start date were disclosed.  

The agreement adds the sea leg to Stegra’s logistics chain for the Boden project. Green Cargo will handle inbound raw materials and outbound products by rail between the plant and the ports of Luleå, Skellefteå and Umeå.  

Luleå is Stegra’s preferred port for inbound and outbound cargoes. Skellefteå is being expanded to handle steel coils produced in Boden, while Umeå is being prepared to receive and store scrap for steel production.  

Stegra is developing an integrated hydrogen, direct-reduced iron and steel plant in Boden. It is targeting annual production of 5m tonnes of green steel by 2030, with carbon dioxide emissions up to 95% below conventional steelmaking.  

The company closed a €1.4bn ($1.62bn) financing round in June.  ESL Shipping took delivery of the 5,400-dwt Luxomar on 8 September, completing a 12-vessel series of plug-in hybrid Green Coasters. It is also investing about €186m ($215m) in four 17,000-dwt ice-class 1A handysize vessels, with deliveries scheduled from the third quarter of 2027 to the first half of 2028.  

ESL Shipping is a Finnish dry bulk and industrial cargo carrier focused on northern Europe and the Baltic region. It has operated for more than 75 years.  

Stegra is a Swedish industrial company founded in 2020 to develop lower-emission production in hard-to-abate industries. 

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