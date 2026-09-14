  1. Home
  2. News
  3. First laden VLCC starts new 300,000-dwt crude berth at China's Panjin Port

2026 September 14   17:15

ports

First laden VLCC starts new 300,000-dwt crude berth at China's Panjin Port

China's Panjin Port has put a new 300,000-dwt crude oil berth into commercial operation after its first laden VLCC completed a discharge on 10 September, according to a Liaoning provincial government statement.  

The crude was transferred by pipeline directly into storage tanks at the RMB 83.7bn ($12.5bn) Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Company complex in Liaoning province.  

The 430-metre berth in Panjin's Rongxing port area can handle oil tankers ranging from 100,000 dwt to 300,000 dwt, linking seaborne crude discharge directly with pipeline transport and storage at the complex.  

Panjin Customs handled import clearance for the cargo. Panjin Maritime Safety Administration managed marine traffic and safety arrangements for the VLCC's arrival and berthing, while Panjin Border Inspection Station processed the vessel's entry formalities.  

The commercial discharge followed an empty trial call in August by the 310,000-dwt VLCC Yuan Gui Yang. The 332.67-metre vessel tested the navigation channel, berth, loading arms and operating procedures before the arrival of the first laden crude carrier.  

The Huajin Aramco complex includes a 300,000-barrel-per-day refinery, a 1.65m-tonne-per-year ethylene plant and 2m tonnes per year of paraxylene capacity. Aramco can supply up to 210,000 barrels per day of crude feedstock to the project.  

Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Company is a China-Saudi joint venture owned 51% by Chinese state-owned NORINCO Group, 30% by Saudi Arabian Oil Company, or Aramco, and 19% by China's Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group.  

NORINCO Group is a Chinese state-owned industrial group. Aramco is Saudi Arabia's national oil company.

Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group is the third shareholder in Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Company.  

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

ESL Shipping signs long-term cargo deal for Swedish steel plant

16:45

Lloyd’s Register, HD Hyundai firms advance hybrid-electric LNG carrier design

16:45

Danish coatings group Hempel signs three-year Maersk dry-docking deal

16:41

Technip Energies launches modular LNG train targeting two-year schedule cut

16:39

Cavotec takes exclusive global rights to sell EVIAS port charging system

16:36

NYK launches new cruise ship for Tokyo Bay

16:26

World Shipping Council says 10.36% of inspected cargo units had safety defects

16:24

Saipem wins $350m offshore contract off Angola

16:21

Dutch shipowner Vroon wins first long-term offshore wind deal in UK

16:00

Iranian authority blacklists 77 ships over Strait of Hormuz transit breaches

15:58

ABS signs five-year South Korea pact on smart ship standards

15:42

ICTSI starts A$100m expansion at automated Melbourne terminal

15:40

Beibu Gulf Port starts $140m automated berth project in Qinzhou, China

15:37

Boskalis delivers world’s largest battery-electric ferry to Uruguay

15:28

Dynacom orders eight ships from China’s Hengli Heavy Industries for nearly $1bn

14:50

Ammonia leak injures 11, forces evacuation of Jordan’s Aqaba port

14:39

Croatia accepts Turkish Kuzey Star’s €12.05m bid for 97.13% of Uljanik

14:34

Indian logistics group Western Carriers opens first east-coast terminal in Kolkata

14:31

Hapag-Lloyd secures long-term capacity at three African ports with DP World

14:30

Uruguay orders minimum container services at Montevideo terminal amid labour dispute

14:12

Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd return four more Gemini services to Suez

13:21

Shipbuilding tech conference opens in Singapore

12:45

Oman postpones Hormuz shipping talks after Gulf states fail to agree

12:30

South Korea opens K-OceanX maritime tech hub for 35 firms

11:30

ABS signs five-year Korea deal on smart ship and shipyard standards

10:07

Six Black Sea and Caspian states advance mandatory maritime single-window rollout

09:26

Canada adds icebreaker to Great Lakes fleet, first large-vessel addition in 30 years

08:36

India proposes BRICS seafarer emergency network amid Middle East disruption

07:32

Pirates flee cargo ship off Yemen as Japanese patrol aircraft arrives

07:16

Two dead, 37 missing after passenger ferry sinks off Vanuatu

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news