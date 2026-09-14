First laden VLCC starts new 300,000-dwt crude berth at China's Panjin Port

China's Panjin Port has put a new 300,000-dwt crude oil berth into commercial operation after its first laden VLCC completed a discharge on 10 September, according to a Liaoning provincial government statement.

The crude was transferred by pipeline directly into storage tanks at the RMB 83.7bn ($12.5bn) Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Company complex in Liaoning province.

The 430-metre berth in Panjin's Rongxing port area can handle oil tankers ranging from 100,000 dwt to 300,000 dwt, linking seaborne crude discharge directly with pipeline transport and storage at the complex.

Panjin Customs handled import clearance for the cargo. Panjin Maritime Safety Administration managed marine traffic and safety arrangements for the VLCC's arrival and berthing, while Panjin Border Inspection Station processed the vessel's entry formalities.

The commercial discharge followed an empty trial call in August by the 310,000-dwt VLCC Yuan Gui Yang. The 332.67-metre vessel tested the navigation channel, berth, loading arms and operating procedures before the arrival of the first laden crude carrier.

The Huajin Aramco complex includes a 300,000-barrel-per-day refinery, a 1.65m-tonne-per-year ethylene plant and 2m tonnes per year of paraxylene capacity. Aramco can supply up to 210,000 barrels per day of crude feedstock to the project.

Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Company is a China-Saudi joint venture owned 51% by Chinese state-owned NORINCO Group, 30% by Saudi Arabian Oil Company, or Aramco, and 19% by China's Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group.

NORINCO Group is a Chinese state-owned industrial group. Aramco is Saudi Arabia's national oil company.

Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group is the third shareholder in Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Company.