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2026 September 14   16:45

Maersk

Danish coatings group Hempel signs three-year Maersk dry-docking deal

Danish coatings group Hempel has signed a three-year global hull coatings agreement covering a substantial share of A.P. Moller - Maersk’s fleet dry-docking programme from 2026 to 2028, according to a company statement.  

The agreement extends more than a decade of cooperation between the companies and includes joint work on dry-docking execution and hull performance in service.  Financial terms and the number of vessels covered were not disclosed.  

“Hull performance is an important contributor to fuel efficiency and our emission reduction ambitions,” said Kristian Brauner, head of fleet operations at Maersk.  

Hempel’s Hempaguard silicone coating range, launched in 2013, has been applied more than 6,000 times. The company estimates the applications have helped customers avoid about 43.4m tonnes of CO2 against conventional coating benchmarks, using a methodology validated by classification society DNV.  Actual savings depend on vessel type, trading pattern, speed, hull condition and maintenance practices.  

The agreement follows earlier work between the two Danish companies. Hempel’s Hempaguard NB silicone coating was applied to Maersk newbuilding Tangier Maersk at China’s Yangzijiang Shipyard earlier in 2026. Two more vessels from the same series were coated in January, with further ships scheduled during 2026.  

Hempel was founded in Copenhagen in 1915 and is majority owned by the Hempel Foundation. It generated revenue of EUR 2.165bn ($2.50bn) in 2025, including EUR 750m ($865.4m) from its marine business, where organic sales increased 9.8%.

Copenhagen-based A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics group operating in almost 130 countries with more than 100,000 employees. Its activities include ocean container shipping, logistics services and container terminals.

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