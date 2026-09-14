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2026 September 14   15:37

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Boskalis delivers world’s largest battery-electric ferry to Uruguay

Dutch marine contractor Boskalis has transported the 130-metre China Zorrilla, the world’s largest battery-electric ship, from Tasmania to Uruguay aboard semi-submersible heavy transport vessel Black Marlin, according to Uruguay’s National Ports Administration.  

The Uruguay-flagged ferry was carried from Hobart to Nueva Palmira aboard the Malta-flagged Black Marlin, a 217.5-metre heavy transport vessel. Buquebus and Uruguayan authorities held a welcome ceremony at Nueva Palmira on 12 September.  

Built by Tasmanian shipbuilder Incat for Buquebus, China Zorrilla can carry up to 2,100 passengers and 225 vehicles. It is intended for the Colonia, Uruguay-Buenos Aires, Argentina route.  

The ferry is powered entirely by batteries. Its propulsion package includes a 40-MWh battery system, power conversion and energy-management systems, eight electric motors and eight axial-flow waterjets supplied by Wärtsilä.  

Black Marlin loaded China Zorrilla on Tasmania’s River Derwent before refloating for the voyage to South America. Nueva Palmira was selected for the unloading operation because of its location and available depth in the Uruguay River.  

China Zorrilla is to move on to Colonia del Sacramento for preparation for commercial service. The Colonia ferry terminal has 15 MW of electrical capacity following infrastructure work carried out under a 2024 agreement with UTE.  

Boskalis is a Netherlands-based dredging, offshore transport and maritime services contractor headquartered in Papendrecht.

Incat is a Tasmanian shipbuilder specialising in aluminium ferries. 

Wärtsilä supplied the vessel’s battery-electric propulsion package, while UTE is Uruguay’s state electricity utility.

Topics:

Incat

ferry

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