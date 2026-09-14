Beibu Gulf Port starts $140m automated berth project in Qinzhou, China

Beibu Gulf Port Co has started construction of five automated container berths at Qinzhou in southern China, a RMB941.22m ($140.3m) project designed to handle river-sea traffic linked to the Pinglu Canal, according to a statement from its parent company.

Work began on 9 September at the Dalanping South operating area. The project comprises five 5,000-tonne-class berths, numbered Inner 1 to Inner 5, with a combined quay length of 695 metres and annual design capacity of 650,000 TEU.

The development includes dredging and conversion of an existing 695-metre breakwater built as part of the expansion of berths 9 and 10. A 144,000-square-metre automated container yard will be equipped with five automated single-trolley ship-to-shore cranes, six automated rail-mounted gantry cranes and 30 intelligent guided vehicles.

The new facilities will operate alongside Qinzhou’s existing automated container berths 7 to 10, linking river-sea services with the port’s sea-rail network.

Guangxi Qinzhou Free Trade Port Honggang Terminal Co, a wholly owned subsidiary of Beibu Gulf Port Co, is developing the project. Total investment includes RMB850.17m ($126.7m) of construction costs.

The financing plan calls for 25% to come from internal funds and 75% from bank borrowing, based on an assumed annual lending rate of 3%.

Construction is expected to take 18 months. At full operation, the project is forecast to generate annual revenue of RMB111m ($16.5m), with an 8.04% return on project equity and a 14.18-year payback period. The five berths are intended to address a capacity mismatch at Qinzhou, where specialised container facilities are dominated by berths of 50,000 tonnes and above while vessels expected to use the Pinglu Canal will largely be in the 5,000-tonne class or smaller.

The 134.2-km Pinglu Canal connects the Xijiang river system with the Beibu Gulf and is designed for vessels of up to 5,000 tonnes. It is due to enter service in September 2026.

Beibu Gulf Port Co is a Chinese port operator controlled by Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group. It owns or manages 91 coastal operating berths with annual handling capacity of 451m tonnes and operates 102 container services, including 63 international and 39 domestic routes.

Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group is a state-owned enterprise directly owned by the Guangxi regional government. Guangxi Qinzhou Free Trade Port Honggang Terminal Co is a wholly owned project subsidiary of Beibu Gulf Port Co.