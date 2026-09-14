ICTSI starts A$100m expansion at automated Melbourne terminal

Philippine port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI) has started the next expansion phase at its automated container terminal in Melbourne, Australia, in a project expected to raise capacity by about 18%, according to a company statement.

The Phase 3B programme at Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT) involves more than A$100m ($71.3m) of investment and includes a neo-Panamax ship-to-shore crane, two new yard blocks, four automated stacking cranes, four hybrid automated straddle carriers, IT upgrades and yard-optimisation systems.

Civil construction is due to continue through 2027, with completion targeted for late 2027. The broader investment programme is intended to lift annual handling capacity above 1.6m TEU.

Four Kalmar hybrid automatic container carriers were commissioned in June as part of the expansion.

Phase 3B follows completion of Phase 3A in late 2023. That project increased terminal capacity by 30% to 1.25m TEU and extended the quay to 735 metres, allowing two 366-metre vessels to berth simultaneously.

The launch ceremony was led by VICT chief executive Bruno Porchietto. Philippine Consul General Jesus (Gary) R. S. Domingo, Port of Melbourne chief executive Saul Cannon and BildGroup chief executive Matthew Dinnison also attended.

VICT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Manila-based ICTSI and operates the Webb Dock East container terminal. It was appointed in 2014 to design, build and operate Australia’s first fully automated container terminal and handled its first vessel in March 2017.

ICTSI is the Philippine parent company of VICT. Port of Melbourne is the counterparty to VICT’s terminal operating contract, which was extended by 26 years in February 2026 to 2066.