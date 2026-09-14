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2026 September 14   15:58

shipbuilding

ABS signs five-year South Korea pact on smart ship standards

US classification society American Bureau of Shipping has signed a five-year memorandum with three South Korean maritime organisations to develop international standards for smart ships, smart shipyards and advanced shipbuilding technologies, according to an official statement.  

The agreement with the Korea Marine Equipment Research Institute (KOMERI), the Korea Offshore & Shipbuilding Association (KOSHIPA) and the Research Institute of Medium & Small Shipbuilding (RIMS) was signed on 28 August at the Asti Hotel in Busan.  

The partners will identify areas for international standardisation, jointly review technical material and draft standards, and coordinate their work at international standardisation meetings.  

Initial work will focus on two areas: vent mast design for hydrogen-fuelled ships and digital production records and traceability requirements for additively manufactured shipboard components.  

KOMERI aims to register two Preliminary Work Items with ISO/TC 8/SC 8, the ship design subcommittee, by the end of 2026.  

Existing international standards in both areas are largely focused on land-based installations or general manufacturing processes, leaving no maritime-specific criteria for classification inspection and approval.  

The five-year initiative follows an agreement signed by ABS and the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards (KATS) in November 2025 to explore international standardisation of smart ship and smart shipyard technologies and improve certification procedures for Korean equipment manufacturers.  

ABS, founded in 1862, is a US classification organisation providing classification, certification and verification services for marine and offshore assets.

KOMERI is a South Korean industrial technology research institute supporting the shipbuilding and marine equipment sector through research, testing and certification.

KOSHIPA is South Korea’s offshore and shipbuilding association, RIMS is a research institute focused on medium and small shipbuilding, and KATS is South Korea’s national standards agency.

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