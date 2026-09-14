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2026 September 14   16:00

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Iranian authority blacklists 77 ships over Strait of Hormuz transit breaches

An Iranian maritime authority has expanded its Non-Compliance List to 77 vessels accused of breaching transit rules in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement from the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA).  

The listed ships could face fines, detention or confiscation during future passages through the waterway.  

“Insurance companies, P&I clubs, and classification societies are warned to refrain from providing services to these vessels,” PGSA said.  The authority also said vessels cooperating with blacklisted ships could themselves be added to the list. It has previously specified that such cooperation includes ship-to-ship transfers and transshipment.  

The latest update increases the list from 56 vessels on 3 September, adding 21 ships in 11 days.  PGSA had urged cargo owners on 23 August to check the Non-Compliance List before chartering vessels for voyages to or from the Persian Gulf.  

Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains below earlier levels. Preliminary ship-tracking data showed commodity-vessel transits falling to single digits per day over the weekend, compared with a 10-day average of 14.  

The figures may exclude vessels crossing with their Automatic Identification System transponders switched off.  PGSA has not specified when or under what circumstances fines, detention or confiscation would be imposed on individual vessels.  

The Persian Gulf Strait Authority is an Iranian body established to manage passage requests through the Strait of Hormuz. It maintains the Non-Compliance List and requires vessels seeking removal to submit a formal application setting out their grounds for delisting.

Topics:

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