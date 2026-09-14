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2026 September 14   16:21

offshore

Dutch shipowner Vroon wins first long-term offshore wind deal in UK

ScottishPower Renewables has awarded Vroon Offshore Services a contract worth more than €8.1m ($9.3m) for emergency response and rescue cover during construction of the East Anglia TWO and East Anglia THREE offshore wind farms off Suffolk, according to an Iberdrola statement.  

The deal is Vroon Offshore Services’ first long-term contract in the offshore renewable energy sector.  

The company will deploy VOS Traveller from the UK port of Lowestoft to provide 24-hour surveillance, search and rescue services, medical assistance, logistical support and environmental monitoring during construction.  

East Anglia TWO and East Anglia THREE are expected to generate enough renewable electricity to power more than 2m homes and support thousands of jobs during construction and operation.  

ScottishPower Renewables is the UK renewable energy business of the Iberdrola group, with activities spanning offshore and onshore wind and other renewable generation.  

Vroon Offshore Services is part of Netherlands-based shipping group Vroon and operates offshore-support vessels serving the energy sector.  

Iberdrola is a Spain-based energy group with operations covering electricity networks, renewable generation and energy services.

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