Saipem wins $350m offshore contract off Angola

Italian offshore contractor Saipem has won a contract worth about $350m for the West Hub Tails project off Angola, according to a company statement.

Azule Energy Angola S.p.A. awarded the contract for engineering, fabrication, transportation and installation of subsea infrastructure.

The project forms part of the wider Agogo Integrated West Hub Development, about 180 km offshore Angola in water depths of up to 1,750 metres.

Saipem’s scope includes about 62 km of flowlines, risers and umbilicals that will be tied into the Agogo floating production, storage and offloading unit.

The work is expected to run for about two and a half years. Fabrication will take place at Saipem’s Ambriz yard in Angola, with local companies and workers involved.

The contractor will deploy construction vessels FDS and Normand Maximus for the offshore campaign.

Saipem operates across Asset Based Services, Drilling and Sonsub, Energy Carriers, Offshore Wind and Sustainable Infrastructures. It has five fabrication yards, 17 owned construction vessels and 12 drilling rigs, nine of them owned, and employs about 30,000 people in more than 50 countries.

Azule Energy Angola S.p.A. is an incorporated joint venture owned by Eni and bp.