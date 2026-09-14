World Shipping Council says 10.36% of inspected cargo units had safety defects

Safety deficiencies were found in 10.36% of cargo transport units inspected during 2025, according to a World Shipping Council statement.

Government authorities in seven countries carried out 93,079 inspections and identified deficiencies in 9,645 units, meaning more than one in ten failed to meet safety requirements.

The problems included incorrect documentation, marking and labelling, improper packing and inadequate cargo securing. Such deficiencies can increase the risk of cargo damage, container losses and ship fires.

“Finding deficiencies in more than one in ten inspected units is far too high,” WSC president and CEO Joe Kramek said. “Correct declaration, packing, securing and marking are fundamental safety obligations. When these requirements are not met, people’s lives are put at risk.”

The inspection data was submitted to the International Maritime Organization by Chile, Finland, Germany, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Republic of Korea, Sweden and the United States.

Only seven of the IMO’s more than 170 Member States reported container inspection results for 2025, leaving substantial gaps in the global safety picture.

“States have a responsibility to enforce cargo safety rules, including through effective inspections,” Kramek said. “The fact that only seven Member States reported results is concerning. More governments need to report their inspections so that risks can be consistently identified and action taken.”

The 10.36% deficiency rate in 2025 was down from 11.39% in 2024 and 11.00% in 2023. Earlier rates were 8.64% in 2017, 8.40% in 2018, 6.54% in 2019, 7.41% in 2020, 10.86% in 2021 and 7.84% in 2022.

WSC took over consolidation and publication of the inspection results after the IMO discontinued its annual consolidated report in 2024.

The council’s Cargo Safety Program uses shared screening technology, common inspection standards and operational feedback to help identify misdeclared and undeclared dangerous goods before they are loaded aboard ships.