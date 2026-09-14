NYK launches new cruise ship for Tokyo Bay

Japanese shipping group NYK has launched its new 480-gt cruise ship Amane at Maehata Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Sasebo, Japan, ahead of a planned May 2027 entry into Tokyo Bay service, according to a company statement.

The 48-metre vessel was named and launched on 11 September and is being built as the successor to Lady Crystal, a restaurant ship currently operating in Tokyo Bay.

NYK senior managing executive officer Takuji Banno formally named the vessel Amane, combining the kanji characters for “sea” and “sound”.

Masamichi Katayama, founder and principal of Wonderwall®, served as the vessel’s total designer and carried out the ceremonial rope-cutting.

Amane will now undergo interior outfitting and related work before scheduled delivery in March 2027. The vessel is expected to enter service around May 2027 on Tokyo Bay cruises based in the Tennozu Isle waterfront district.

The ship has an overall length of about 48.0 metres, a beam of approximately 9.5 metres and a draft of about 2.1 metres. Gross tonnage is approximately 480 tons.