Cavotec takes exclusive global rights to sell EVIAS port charging system

Cavotec has taken exclusive global distribution and installation rights for EVIAS’ automatic ground-based charging technology in the port sector, according to a company statement.

The agreement makes Cavotec the sole distributor and installer of the technology for ports worldwide. The system will be marketed under the “Cavotec powered by EVIAS” co-branding.

The deal extends Cavotec’s port electrification business into horizontal transport, including terminal tractors, automated guided vehicles and other intra-port container-handling equipment.

EVIAS’ conductive charging system allows electric vehicles to charge while moving or while waiting for containers to be loaded.

A vehicle-mounted robotic arm automatically locates and connects to a charging rail embedded in the road. Only the rail section directly beneath a charging vehicle is energised.

The modular system is designed for integration with existing port infrastructure and is intended to reduce charging downtime and the space required for parked vehicles.

The Zero Emission Port Alliance estimates that between 33,000 and 47,000 new battery-electric container-handling vehicles will be ordered from 2025 to 2035.

The technology expands Cavotec’s existing electrification portfolio, which covers vessels and cranes, into terminal transport. Its automation systems also include MoorMaster automated vacuum mooring and automated plug-in systems for RTG cranes.

“EVIAS’ fully automatic charging technology fits naturally into the demanding operational environments of our port customers and complements our existing electrification and automation portfolio.

This partnership enables us to expand our offering into horizontal transport and provide customers with an increasingly integrated approach to port electrification, from vessel and crane applications through to terminal operations.

Before entering this partnership, we benchmarked various automatic charging solutions available on the market, and EVIAS stood out clearly, both in terms of its value proposition and technical design,” Cavotec chief executive David Pagels said.

Cavotec is an engineering company that designs and supplies connection, electrification and automation systems for ports and industrial applications.

EVIAS is a French technology company specialising in automatic conductive charging for electric transport. Headquartered in Rosières-près-Troyes, France, with an office in Stockholm, Sweden, its technology is protected by more than 100 patents and targets applications including urban fleets, road freight, autonomous vehicles, airports and ports.