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2026 September 14   16:41

LNG

Technip Energies launches modular LNG train targeting two-year schedule cut

Technip Energies has launched a standardized 1.5m-tonne-per-annum modular LNG train with Honeywell Technologies and Siemens Energy that is designed to shorten project schedules by up to two years, according to a company statement.  

The SnapLNG 1.5 design can be replicated for larger developments and combines extensive offsite fabrication with electric motor-driven liquefaction technology.

Technip Energies said the approach is intended to reduce development complexity, improve execution certainty and lower operational emissions.  

Technip Energies will commercialize the solution, combining its LNG project execution, modularization and digital delivery capabilities with Honeywell Technologies’ gas pretreatment, liquefaction and automation technologies and Siemens Energy’s electrified turbomachinery and compression systems.  

More than 200 mtpa of additional LNG capacity could be required by 2035, with the US expected to account for approximately 50% of global LNG market growth.  

“SnapLNG 1.5 gives project owners and developers a faster and more predictable route to bringing new LNG capacity online,” said Loic Chapuis, president of Project Delivery and Services at Technip Energies.  He said the companies are already bringing the repeatable design to LNG developers seeking to accelerate schedules, improve project economics and reduce execution risk. 

Christina Andersen, president of Gas and LNG, Process Technology at Honeywell Technologies, said its pretreatment technologies are used to process approximately 40% of the world’s LNG.  

The three companies will mark the collaboration with a signing ceremony during Gastech 2026 in Bangkok.  

Technip Energies is a technology and engineering company operating through its Technology, Products and Services and Project Delivery businesses. It employs more than 18,000 people across 35 countries and generated revenue of €7.2bn ($8.31bn) in 2025.  

Honeywell Technologies is an automation technology company supplying process and industrial technologies, including gas processing and liquefaction systems.  

Siemens Energy is an energy technology company whose activities include turbomachinery, compression and electrification equipment for energy infrastructure.

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