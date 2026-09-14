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2026 September 14   16:45

shipbuilding

Lloyd’s Register, HD Hyundai firms advance hybrid-electric LNG carrier design

A 185,000-cbm LNG carrier design using hybrid-electric propulsion is being advanced by Lloyd’s Register, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, according to a company statement.  

The partners signed an approval in principle at Gastech 2026 in Bangkok covering development and safety verification of the propulsion system. Work will focus on system architecture, redundancy and battery integration.  

The project is also intended to establish technical guidance and requirements for hybrid-electric propulsion as formal standards for the technology continue to evolve. The partners expect the work to generate findings applicable beyond LNG carriers, including electric propulsion, fuel-cell integration and other advanced vessel concepts.  

Lloyd’s Register chief growth officer Andy McKeran said: “Hybrid electric propulsion has clear potential to support efficiency gains and emissions reduction, but its application at this scale requires a robust approach to design and safety. By working in partnership from the earliest stages, we can help shape practical, reliable solutions that support wider deployment across the industry.”  

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries executive vice president and chief technology officer Hongryeul Ryu said: “HD HHI has proactively adopted eco-friendly technologies to comply with environmental regulations. Through this recent project, we were able to identify the various advantages and disadvantages of applying an advanced electric propulsion system. Building upon these insights, we expect this experience to serve as a valuable foundation for developing and implementing more efficient propulsion systems in the future.”  

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering senior executive vice president Kwang-Pil Chang said: “Electric propulsion is at the heart of the maritime industry’s transition toward more sustainable and efficient vessels. We are continuously advancing our electric propulsion technologies and solutions to lead this transition and enable their application across a broader range of vessel types. Through close collaboration with our partners, we will continue to strengthen our technological leadership and shape the future of electric shipping.”  

Lloyd’s Register is contributing to technical guidance for electric propulsion and low-carbon vessel concepts.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is working on advanced electric-propulsion systems, while HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering’s Advanced Research Center is developing electric-propulsion technologies intended for use across a broader range of vessel types.

Topics:

LNG carrier

LR

HD Hyundai

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