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2026 September 15   09:17

IAA PortNews: Caspian Pipeline Consortium сommissions new SPM

First cargo of crude oil has already been loaded via the CPC' new unit

Photo credit: Panorama CPC magazine

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has announced the commissioning of a new Single Point Mooring unit, SPM-2. 

"The installation of the new SPM unit (SPM-2) was completed at the CPC Marine Terminal this August. The equipment successfully passed hydrostatic tests and was put into operation," the Panorama corporate magazine said.

The project was launched in 2025. According to the IAA PortNews earlier report, caisson anchors were delivered to Novorossiysk and installed in August and September of the previous year. SPM-2 arrived at the port in March 2026. All work was completed by September, and the first 127,000 tonnes of CPC Blend were loaded onto the Aegean Dream with Tengizchevroil LLP acting as the shipper.

"This was a unique undertaking, executed entirely by Russian specialists without foreign participation. Never before had domestic companies carried out the installation, commissioning, and startup of SPM units. I am grateful to the entire CPC team and the contractor's personnel for ensuring the equipment was commissioned safely, competently, and on schedule, despite the challenges posed by the well-known situation in the Black Sea," Nikolai Gorban, CPC General Director said.

The new facility features a more modern design compared to the units used since 2001.

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