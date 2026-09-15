Russian fishing vessel refrigerant leak causes two cardiac arrests at South Korea’s Gamcheon port

Two Russian seafarers suffered cardiac arrest after a refrigerant leak aboard fishing vessel Kaltan at South Korea’s Gamcheon port on 15 September, according to Busan fire authorities.

The accident occurred at about 08:37 local time while the 769-gt Russian-flagged vessel was undergoing repairs at a shipyard in Busan’s Saha district.

The two seriously affected men were a crew member in his 40s and a refrigeration engineer in his 50s. The crew member regained spontaneous circulation after cardiopulmonary resuscitation, while the refrigeration engineer remained in cardiac arrest when transferred to hospital. Three other Russian nationals suffered less serious injuries, taking the number sent to hospital to five.

The Russian Consulate General in Busan separately confirmed four injured Russian citizens, one in serious condition.

Refrigerant work was under way aboard Kaltan when Freon is believed to have leaked from the vessel’s refrigerated spaces. Police and firefighters were investigating the precise cause.

Fifteen Russian crew members were aboard Kaltan at the time of the accident. Kaltan, IMO 9047984, has gross tonnage of 769. Russian seafood export-registration records connect the vessel with Vladivostok-based JSC Dalrybprom.

The vessel was also involved in a fatal fire off South Korea in April 2023, when 21 Russian crew members were rescued and four died.

JSC Dalrybprom is a Vladivostok-based fishing company engaged in longline fishing in Russia’s Far East since 2001. It operates five longliners targeting cod, halibut, pollock and skate in the Bering and Okhotsk seas, supplying the Russian market and exporting to South Korea, Japan and China.